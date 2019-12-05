|
A memorial service for Sheri L. Springer will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 7th at Waldo Funeral Home. Rev. Lou Williams will officiate. Mrs. Springer passed away Sunday, November 24th in Sherman.
Sheri was born September 29, 1951 in Dallas to Bill and Helen (Robinson) Dawson. She graduated from Sherman High School in 1970 and later Grayson County College. She worked as a nurse and later at Libbey-Owens-Ford in Sherman. She enjoyed going to the lake, caring for her family, listening to music, watching TV, going dancing, and her career in nursing.
Her family will miss her greatly and her laughter. She was not only known for her laughter, but her ability to listen to whatever was on your mind. You could always count on her for the best advice. She is now in heaven, a much better place, smiling and happy again.
Mrs. Springer is survived by three sons, Scott and wife Melanie, Mark and wife Christina, and Chris; mother, Helen Dawson; sister, Michelle Roberts; brother, Michael Dawson; and grandchildren, Farrah Williamson-Springer, BayeLe Springer, Elijah Springer, Nicholas Springer, Hayle Springer, Devann Springer, Kaden and Camren Springer.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bill Dawson; nephews, Collin Roberts and Gary Springer.
The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 5, 2019