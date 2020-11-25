1/1
SHERMAN LEON THORNHILL
1935 - 2020
In Loving Memory
Sherman Leon Thornhill
May 4, 1935 –
November 22, 2020
HOWE–Sherman Leon Thornhill was born May 4th, 1935 in Sherman, Texas, the son of Sherman and Naomi Thornhill. Leon went to be with the lord on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Baylor Hospital in McKinney.
Leon graduated from Sherman High School in 1954. Shortly after graduation he spent 4 years proudly serving our country in the United States Navy. Leon married Joan Stroud in Denison, Texas on September 2, 1960. He was employed at IBM in Sherman for 17 years, and retired from Oscar Mayer in Sherman after 17 years.
For 60 years, he was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Howe where he enjoyed singing in the choir and many were blessed by his God given talent. He was also member of the Howe Masonic Lodge. He proudly served his community and school district with a 12 year term on the HISD school board. Leon was also most known for being the "Friday Night Voice" of the Howe Bulldogs and announced all athletic stadium events for over 30 years.
Leon enjoyed attending any and all sporting events, especially if his children and grandchildren were participating hunting, fishing, golfing, and playing dominos with friends.
He is survived by his daughter Cindy Freeland and husband, Tom of Early, Texas, son Butch Thornhill of Trenton, Texas, and daughter Anna Anderson and husband, Don of Bells, Texas. Leon proudly has 14 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins that he considered his own.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Joan, son Dickie Thornhill, brother Grady Thornhill, and in-laws Herman and Edith Stroud.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at First Baptist Church Howe. Burial will follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Sherman.
The family will receive friends from 1:00PM to 2:00 PM prior to services in the Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Dickie Thornhill Scholarship Program or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
You may sign the online register book at www.waldofuneralhome.com

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
First Baptist Church Howe - Fellowship Hall
NOV
25
Funeral service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church Howe
NOV
25
Burial
Cedarlawn Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
