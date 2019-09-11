|
Sherri Buck Craker was born October 26,1961 in Sherman, Texas to Kenneth and Sally Richardson Buck. She died on September 4, 2019 in Dallas.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Gravitt; son, Rusty Craker and wife Jena; daughter, Sherlyn Garza and husband Aaron; father Kenneth Buck and step-mother, Marla Buck; mother Sally Deweese; brothers Kenneth Buck and wife Cathy and Robert Buck and wife Heather; numerous grandchildren and many other loving family and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 15 at 2pm at Galloway Avenue Baptist Church in Mesquite.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 11, 2019