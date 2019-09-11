Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Galloway Avenue Baptist Church
Mesquite, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SHERRI CRAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHERRI BUCK CRAKER


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SHERRI BUCK CRAKER Obituary
Sherri Buck Craker was born October 26,1961 in Sherman, Texas to Kenneth and Sally Richardson Buck. She died on September 4, 2019 in Dallas.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Gravitt; son, Rusty Craker and wife Jena; daughter, Sherlyn Garza and husband Aaron; father Kenneth Buck and step-mother, Marla Buck; mother Sally Deweese; brothers Kenneth Buck and wife Cathy and Robert Buck and wife Heather; numerous grandchildren and many other loving family and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 15 at 2pm at Galloway Avenue Baptist Church in Mesquite.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SHERRI's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.