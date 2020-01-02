|
Sherri Dawn Kirby, age 44, of Allen, Texas, passed away at her residence on Friday, December 27, 2019.
Left to cherish her memories is her husband; Raymond Kirby of Allen, TX, her parents; Herbert & Pamela Covey of Pottsboro, TX, her children; Kaitlynn Kirby of Bedford, TX, Payton Kirby of Allen, TX, her sister; Britni Dulock & husband Bryan of Lindsay, TX.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, 10:00 A.M. at Georgetown Baptist Church, Pottsboro, TX with Reverend Brian Everett & Reverend Bobby Hancock officiating. Interment will follow at Georgetown Cemetery. Family & friends visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019, 6 - 8 p.m. at Allen Heights Baptist Church, 1309 E. Main St., Allen, TX.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 2, 2020