Home

POWERED BY

Services
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
Resources
More Obituaries for SHERRI KIRBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHERRI DAWN KIRBY

Send Flowers
SHERRI DAWN KIRBY Obituary
Sherri Dawn Kirby, age 44, of Allen, Texas, passed away at her residence on Friday, December 27, 2019.
Left to cherish her memories is her husband; Raymond Kirby of Allen, TX, her parents; Herbert & Pamela Covey of Pottsboro, TX, her children; Kaitlynn Kirby of Bedford, TX, Payton Kirby of Allen, TX, her sister; Britni Dulock & husband Bryan of Lindsay, TX.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, 10:00 A.M. at Georgetown Baptist Church, Pottsboro, TX with Reverend Brian Everett & Reverend Bobby Hancock officiating. Interment will follow at Georgetown Cemetery. Family & friends visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019, 6 - 8 p.m. at Allen Heights Baptist Church, 1309 E. Main St., Allen, TX.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SHERRI's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -