Sherri Lynn Grems Mullican, 50, died Friday, February 15, 2019, at her residence.
A gathering of famiy and friends will be held 5 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at the Church of the Nazarene, with Rev. David Pettigrew officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home in Denison.
She is survived by her husband DeWayne Mullican; two daughters Nicole and Kendra Grems; four grandchildren, Kyra, Kolby, Jacob and McKinnley all of Denison, Texas.
Online condolences may be made at www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 27, 2019
