Sherry Ann Heath was born in Clifton Texas on Sept 6, 1946 to Howard and Reva Heath where she resided in Valley Mills, TX, and graduated from Valley Mills High School in 1965. She then attended Abilene Christian University graduated Cum Laude in 1969.
Sherry Ann Heath joined her partner Brenda Gail Hix of 40 years on January 19, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents Howard and Reva Heath, brother Bobby Heath and his wife JoAnn and brother Gordon Heath.
She is survived by her sister Barbara O'Banion and husband Bill, brother Jerry Heath and wife Faye, sister in law Carole Heath and her brother in law Terry and wife Sylvia. Along with an abundance of nieces, nephews and cousins.
In 1981 Sherry re-located to Van Alstyne. In 1983 she and Brenda purchased the Historic Durning House B&B. Their legacy began on February 14, 1990 when the first homemade meals were served. Sherry quickly became known for her home style cooking, compassion, hospitality, personality, smile and hugs. She was blessed to be a huge part of many celebrations and events in the community she loved.
A celebration of her life is being held at 2:00PM on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Scoggins Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Sarah Wells Macias will be officiating. The family will receive friends at 1:00PM Saturday.
Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home and Crematory. Located at 637 W. Van Alstyne Parkway, Van Alstyne, Texas 75495. They can be reached at 903-482-5225. You may sign the online register book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020