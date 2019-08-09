Home

WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Waldo Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Waldo Funeral Home
Sherry De'Ann Alejandro


1976 - 2019
Sherry De'Ann Alejandro Obituary
Funeral services for Sherry De'Ann Alejandro will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 10 at Waldo Funeral Home. Rev. Danny Stevens will officiate. Burial will follow at West Hill Cemetery. Mrs. Alejandro, 43, passed away Wednesday, August 7 at Texoma Medical Center.
Sherry was born July 5, 1976 in Bakersfield, California. She graduated from Grand Prairie schools and married Lorenzo Alejandro on November 22, 1996 in Sherman. She was a devoted homemaker and loved her grandbabies.
Mrs. Alejandro is survived by her husband, Lorenzo of Sherman; three sons, Cory Joseph and Hailey of Sherman, Andrew Joseph and Anna of Sherman, and Devan Alejandro and Samantha of Sherman; parents, Randall and Teresa Seargeant of Sherman; two grandchildren, Annabelle and Addikus Joseph; two brothers, William Shelton and Janeen of Sherman and Scotty Seargeant of San Antonio; two sisters, Shonna Hubert and Sheena Borden of San Antonio; and numerous other family members.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Waldo Funeral Home. The register book can be signed at waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 9, 2019
