|
|
|
SHERMAN - Sherry Lee Cate, 61, died Thursday in Sherman.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church in Howe. Eric Bayer will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Waldo Funeral Home.
Mrs. Cate is survived by three sons, Michael Hill of Howe, Rodney Cooper of Sherman, and Robert Cate of Sherman; six grandchildren; brother, Bobby Carnell of Pasadena; and sister, Brenda Alfred of Pasadena.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 15, 2019