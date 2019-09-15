Home

WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Howe, TX
Sherry Lee Cate


1968 - 2019
Sherry Lee Cate Obituary
SHERMAN - Sherry Lee Cate, 61, died Thursday in Sherman.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church in Howe. Eric Bayer will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Waldo Funeral Home.
Mrs. Cate is survived by three sons, Michael Hill of Howe, Rodney Cooper of Sherman, and Robert Cate of Sherman; six grandchildren; brother, Bobby Carnell of Pasadena; and sister, Brenda Alfred of Pasadena.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 15, 2019
