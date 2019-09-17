Home

POWERED BY

Services
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Howe, TX
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Hall Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherry Cate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherry Lee Cate


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherry Lee Cate Obituary
Funeral services for Sherry Lee Cate will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 19 at the First Baptist Church in Howe. Eric Bayer will officiate. Burial will follow at Hall Cemetery. Michael Hill,
Rodney Cooper, Robert Cate, Collin Lankford, Tyler Hill, and Cameron Lankford will serve as pallbearers.
Caleb Lankford will be an honorary pallbearer. Mrs. Cate, 61, passed away Thursday, September 12 in Sherman.
Sherry was born February 18, 1958 in Houston, Texas to the late Edward and Emma Lee (Peitsch) Niday.
On November 22, 1985 Sherry and Marvin Cate were married in Pasadena, Texas. Sherry worked for Farm Bureau for 17 years until her declining health forced her retirement in January 2019. She enjoyed
cooking and grilling for family gatherings. She loved her children and grandchildren and took great pride in spoiling her grandkids. She also enjoyed camping, boating, and fishing. She was of the Christian Faith.
Mrs. Cate is survived by three sons, Michael Hill and wife Michelle of Howe, Rodney Cooper and Maggie Yuen of Sherman, and Robert Cate and wife Binta of Sherman; six grandchildren, Collin Lankford and fiancé' Courtney Hall, Caleb Lankford, Tyler Hill, Cameron Lankford, Makenna Cooper, and Naomi Cate; brother, Bobby Carnell of Pasadena; sister, Brenda Alfred of Pasadena; sister-in-law, Kathie Fenton and husband Joseph of Muenster; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Marvin.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday September 18 at Waldo Funeral Home.
The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now