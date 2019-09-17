|
Funeral services for Sherry Lee Cate will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 19 at the First Baptist Church in Howe. Eric Bayer will officiate. Burial will follow at Hall Cemetery. Michael Hill,
Rodney Cooper, Robert Cate, Collin Lankford, Tyler Hill, and Cameron Lankford will serve as pallbearers.
Caleb Lankford will be an honorary pallbearer. Mrs. Cate, 61, passed away Thursday, September 12 in Sherman.
Sherry was born February 18, 1958 in Houston, Texas to the late Edward and Emma Lee (Peitsch) Niday.
On November 22, 1985 Sherry and Marvin Cate were married in Pasadena, Texas. Sherry worked for Farm Bureau for 17 years until her declining health forced her retirement in January 2019. She enjoyed
cooking and grilling for family gatherings. She loved her children and grandchildren and took great pride in spoiling her grandkids. She also enjoyed camping, boating, and fishing. She was of the Christian Faith.
Mrs. Cate is survived by three sons, Michael Hill and wife Michelle of Howe, Rodney Cooper and Maggie Yuen of Sherman, and Robert Cate and wife Binta of Sherman; six grandchildren, Collin Lankford and fiancé' Courtney Hall, Caleb Lankford, Tyler Hill, Cameron Lankford, Makenna Cooper, and Naomi Cate; brother, Bobby Carnell of Pasadena; sister, Brenda Alfred of Pasadena; sister-in-law, Kathie Fenton and husband Joseph of Muenster; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Marvin.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday September 18 at Waldo Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 17, 2019