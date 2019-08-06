Home

Shirley (Jones) Andrew Obituary
Shirley (Jones) Andrew, 74, of Bonham, died Saturday, August 3, 2019 at her residence in Windom.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Windom Cemetery. Mr. Nolan Butler will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel in Bonham.
She is survived by her husband, Rusty Andrew; daughter, Laura Lackey; sons, Alan Andrew, and Scooter Andrew; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Windom SNAP.
Please visit the online registry at www.coopersorrells.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 6, 2019
