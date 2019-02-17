|
|
|
Shirley Ann Teel, 83, of Sherman died Wednesday February 13, 2019 at her residence.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Victory Life Church, 4100 N. Travis, Sherman, with Pastors Jacob Sheriff, Terry Brown, and Lee Armstrong officiciating. Arrangement under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison.
She is survived by children Terry Thane (Denise) Noe of Denison, Randy (Nancy) Noe of Georgetown, Dusty Noe of Bells, Janet (Kenny) Mayes of Tom Bean, Terry Lee (Sheri) Teel of Highland Village, Sharon Teel (Les) Simpson of Sherman, Julie Gayle (Chris) Baula of Sherman, Matthew Kelyn (Bridgett) Teel of Sherman; twenty three grandchildren; and thirty six great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More