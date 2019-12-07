|
|
Shirley Dale Raper Brown 69 years old of Mustang, OK and Denison, TX passed away at her daughter's home on Wednesday, October 23,2019. She was born at Madonna Hospital in Denison, TX on September 18,1950. Graduate of the class of 1969 at Denison High school. Shirley worked for many years at Lone Star Gas, TXU and Oncore Electric. Shirley was an avid church member at Parkside Baptist church in Denison, TX and later on at First Baptist church in Mustang, OK. She loved her family immensely and God was always first in her life. She is survived by her daughter, Delaynia 'Dee' Parks; son-in-law, Robby Parks; and granddaughter, Ashley Parks of Mustang, OK. Her brother and sisters, Jerry Raper and Janet Raper Brown of Denison, TX. Emma Raper Garcia of Sherman, TX. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jerry D. Brown, her parents Orbie T. Raper and Virginia E. Raper, her brother Ralph Raper of Denison, TX and her brother Jimmy Raper of Plano, Texas.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019