Coker-Hawkins Funeral Home
405 E Main St
Decatur, TX 76234
(940) 627-5959
Funeral
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Oaklawn Cemetery
Shirley Ellen (Popplewell) McWhirter


1938 - 2019
Shirley Ellen (Popplewell) McWhirter Obituary
Shirley Ellen McWhirter, 80, fell asleep in death Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Decatur.
Funeral is 10 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Hawkins Funeral Home, Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Hawkins Funeral Home. Daughter - Elizabeth Flowers will officiate. Pallbearers will include Curtis Hightower, Tracy Snell, Zina Snell, William Beene, Jeremy Sellards, Marcus Pendergraft, Brandon Dull, and Rick Dull.   
Shirley was born on June 12, 1938 to Jim Lee and Elizabeth Ellen (Dixon) Popplewell in Sherman. She was united in marriage to Danny Junior McWhirter on November 11, 1956 in Decatur. Shirley a retired nurses aid, was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.  
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Jimmy McWhirter; her grandchildren, Christopher Tallent, and Sarah McWhirter; and her brothers, Fredrick Popplewell, and Jimmy Popplewell.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her husband of 62 years Danny McWhirter of Decatur; her daughters Mary Ellen Hendrix and husband Larry of Fort Worth, and Elizabeth Flowers of Bridgeport; her son Terry McWhirter and wife Allison of Salem, Oregon; her grandchildren, Charlie, Zina, Eugene, T.J., and Dawn; her nine great grandchildren; her brother, Vick Popplewell; her sister, Ruth Ann Hightower; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Hawkins Funeral Home Decatur 940-627-5959 www.hawkinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 14, 2019
