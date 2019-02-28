|
Sherman- Shirley Fae Geer, 67yrs, passed away Feb 22, 2019 in Sherman, Texas. Graveside services will be held Thursday 10am Feb 28, 2019 at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman. Shirley was born Dec 10, 1952 in Bonham, Texas to the late Merron Ray VanZandt and Nettie Oveline (Coburn) VanZandt.
Shirley graduated from Bonham High School in 1971 and worked at Wilson N Jones Medical Center as a file clerk. Shirley was an active member of The American Legion for the past 35 years, where she had served as past president of AL #29. She will be missed by her friends and family.
Shirley is survived by her brother, Ronnie VanZandt; niece, Maria McCoy; great nephews, Ronald Edward Adams and John Ray Adams.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019