ANNA-Shirley was born to Ola and Robert Wortham September 6, 1936.
Funeral services for Shirley, will be held at 3:00PM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Scoggins Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor David LeBlanc, officiating. Burial will follow at the Highland Cemetery in Melissa, TX. The family will receive friends one hour prior of services.
Services are under the direction Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX, 75495. 903-482-5225.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 22, 2019