Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
(903) 482-5225
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Holland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Holland

Send Flowers
Shirley Holland Obituary
ANNA-Shirley was born to Ola and Robert Wortham September 6, 1936.
Funeral services for Shirley, will be held at 3:00PM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Scoggins Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor David LeBlanc, officiating. Burial will follow at the Highland Cemetery in Melissa, TX. The family will receive friends one hour prior of services.
Services are under the direction Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX, 75495. 903-482-5225.
You may sign the online register book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.