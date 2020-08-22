1/
SHIRLEY JEAN BOUND
Shirley Jean Bound, 91, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
Mrs. Bound is survived by her family, daughters, Barbara Foster of Denison, TX; Kathleen Harrell of McKinney, TX; five grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and sister, Rose Gutierrez of Denton, TX.
Graveside service for Mrs. Bound will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday August 22, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Raymond England officiating. There is no set time for family visitation. She will lie in state Friday, August 21, 2020 from 10-5 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison, Texas.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
