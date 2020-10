Or Copy this URL to Share

Shirley Jean Peterson, age 74, of Princeton, TX, passed away at Baylor Scott White, McKinney, TX on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Shirley was born on May 17, 1946 in Michigan.

She is survived by her husband of the home; Richard Jones.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

