Shirley Joyce (Smith) Taylor departed from her earthly home on March 28, 2019 in Sacramento, California. Born May 20, 1952 to Joyce Neat Smith and Cleveland Smith Jr. in Sherman, Texas. She was very soft-spoken and smart, living her life to the fullest. She attended Fred Douglas school and Sherman High School participating in the march band and lend a hand helping others reach their goals.

After she graduated from Sherman High School she married Ralph Greggory Taylor, an Airman from Perrin Air Force Base in Denison, Texas. Later they were stationed to San Antonio, then in Sacramento, California, whe he retired from the Air Force.

Shirley continued her education at the college level, traveled for her job and retired as a counselor. But there was nothing more important to her than her family.

She is preceded in death by her father Cleveland Smith, Jr.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband Ralph (Gregg) Taylor; daughters Kimberly Taylor and Wednesday Taylor; granddaughter Kortney Taylor; mother Joyce (Neat) Smith of Sherman; father L. G. Solomon of San Angelo; siblings JoCarylon Terry, Starla (Wendell) Johnson, Yanna Smith, Judy Smith, Robert (Ruthie) Smith, Cleve-land (Honey) Smith III; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends both in Sherman and Sacramento. Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary