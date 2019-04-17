|
Shirley Louise Brown, 86, died Friday, April 12, 2019 at Stone Brook Assisted Living in Denison
A Celebration of Life service will be held 2 p.m.Monday, April 22, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Chaplain Mike Hermanson offic iating. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
She is survived by her husband Wes Brown; sons Jim Brown and Fred Brown; daughter Debbie Thetford; twelve grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters Toni Reynolds and Jeannie McCall.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 17, 2019
