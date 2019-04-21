|
Shirley Louise Brown, 86, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus, Friday, April 12, 2019 at Stone Brook Assisted Living in Denison.
Mrs. Brown was born July 3, 1932 in Amarillo, Texas the daughter of Robert and Geneva (Reynolds) Bowles. She married the love of her life, James Wesley Brown. Shirley worked in Administration for University of Texas Health Science Center in Dallas. She enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, watching OU Football, and going to bible study. Shirley will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mrs. Brown leaves behind her beloved family, husband, Wes Brown; sons, Jim Brown, Fred Brown and daughter, Debbie Thetford; twelve grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; and sisters, Toni Reynolds and Jeannie McCall.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Chaplain Mike Hermanson officiating.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019
