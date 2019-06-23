Shirley M. Smith passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 78 on Thursday, June 20th 2019, after a brief illness. She was born on August 24, 1940 to Douglas Waters and Mae Belle Cody Waters in Sherman, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Ray and Kennith Waters; and her step daughter, Anita Smith Henderson. She is survived by her beloved husband, J.D. Smith; her step son, Donald Smith and his wife, Ying; her son-in-law and his wife, Mike and Hiroko Henderson; her granddaughters, Catherine and Zoe Henderson; and many other family members and friends.

Shirley spent 30 years as an elementary school teacher. She taught in the Houston, Baytown, and Round Rock school systems. Her retirement was enhanced by her love of travel, reading, and quilting. She was an award-winning quilter who donated many quilts to charity. She is grateful for a life filled with blessings, and for the family and friends who were beside her on this journey called LIFE. "

There will be a viewing Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Ebensberger-Fisher funeral home. The Funeral Service will be held Monday June 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow the Monday funeral service at the Forest Oaks Memorial Park in Austin at 2:30 p.m. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com and select obituaries.

Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.