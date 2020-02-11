|
Shirley Mallinson, loving wife, mother, and friend to many, entered eternal life on February 7, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Arthur J. Mallinson of Sherman, Texas and their four children, Arthur, Jeffrey, Lisa, and Steven. She is also survived by brother, Robert Smith.
Born February 27, 1932, in Hammond, Indiana to Elsie and James Smith. While both serving in the United States Air Force in Washington, D.C., she met her husband, they married on October 23, 1954. A longtime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, she loved and doted on her children and grandchildren; Christine, John, Valerie and Matthew, and great grandchild, Noah.
Shirley worked for the Sherman Health Department and Wilson N. Jones Hospital, as well as volunteering at St. Mary's and Meals On Wheels. She enjoyed travel, sewing, thrift shopping and reading. The lives she touched through her love and kindness will never be the same. Receive her soul, O God, and welcome her into the Eternal Home You have prepared for her and all the faithful departed.
Rosary will be recited on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM at Dannel Funeral Home and the family will greet friends from 6:30 PM until 8:00 PM. Mass of the Resurrection will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sherman and burial will follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park. Father Esteban Antes will celebrate the Mass.
In addition to flowers, donations may be made in Shirley's name to St. Vincent de Paul, 727 S. Travis, Sherman, Texas, 75090.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 11, 2020