BONHAM-Shirley C. Manhart passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at Seven Oaks Care Center in Bonham, TX.

Graveside services are scheduled for 10:00 am on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Windom Cemetery. Bro. Mickey Lyles and Bro. Mitchell Martin will officiate.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Don Manhart; daughter, Katherine Ann Webster and grandson, Jordon Lee Manhart; sisters, Mary Ann Hacker, Jackie Moorehead, Saundra Barnett and husband, Monty, Andrea Williams, Bobby Gail King and husband, Don, and brother, Larry Chandler, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Windom Snap Center, the Bonham First Baptist Church Children's Closet or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Mrs. Manhart will lie in state from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

