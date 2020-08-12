1/1
SHIRLEY MARIE WEBB
SHERMAN–Shirley Marie Webb was born August 1st, 1944 to Decatur and Alice Shelley. She never met a stranger and had many friends that she made over the years. Shirley, worked as an engineering clerk at Texas Instruments where she retired after 33 years of service. She married Sidney Webb on November 26th, 1966; they were happily married until his death on October 1st, 2016. On August 3rd, God called Shirley home. She is preceded in death by her parents, and beloved husband. Shirley is survived by her daughter; Kristy Jones (Obie) of Tom Bean, granddaughter; Brittney Fothergill (Josh) of Gordonville, great-grandson; Ayden Fothergill, siblings; Dorothy Rigsby of Houston, Barbara Tingle of Dallas, Johnny Shelley of Bonham, and a host of friends and family. Shirley will be cremated as she wished. Memorial Services are pending at this time. The Webb Family is under the Personal Care of the Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman, (903) 893-6110. Personal condolences can be made online at www.cravensfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
