1/
SHIRLEY TUGGLE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SHIRLEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Tuggle died on November 13, 2020 at the age of 83. Family hour will be one hour before the service 1-2:00 PM Saturday November 21st at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel in Durant, Oklahoma. The chapel service will begin at 2:00 PM with Gavin Acree officiating. She will be buried at the Shay Cemetery in Kingston but the family has requested there be no one in attendance at the burial.
Mrs. Tuggle is survived by her husband, Bill Tuggle of the home, children, Mike Tuggle of Kingston, Oklahoma, and daughter, Debbie Fisher of Durant, Oklahoma, four cherished grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and two brothers, and two sisters.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved