Shirley Tuggle died on November 13, 2020 at the age of 83. Family hour will be one hour before the service 1-2:00 PM Saturday November 21st at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel in Durant, Oklahoma. The chapel service will begin at 2:00 PM with Gavin Acree officiating. She will be buried at the Shay Cemetery in Kingston but the family has requested there be no one in attendance at the burial.

Mrs. Tuggle is survived by her husband, Bill Tuggle of the home, children, Mike Tuggle of Kingston, Oklahoma, and daughter, Debbie Fisher of Durant, Oklahoma, four cherished grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and two brothers, and two sisters.

