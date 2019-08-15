|
Mr. Shonda "Twinkle" Hagood ascended from this earth to eternity Saturday, August 10, 2019 in Sherman at the young age of 47, following an extended illness.
His life will be celebrated Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 12 p.m. (noon) in the Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 1101 E. Houston St., Sherman. Officiating will be Elder James Ezell and Rev. Craig Davis is the Host Pastor. Burial will follow at West Hill Cemetery.
Twinkle is survived by his mother, Jo Carolyn Terry; father, Kenneth Cassita; brother, Joaqlinn (Buffy) Latham; sister, Diameta (Keith) Hagood; grandmothers, Joyce Smith and Olevia Cassita; nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles, and other relatives and friends.
Public visitation will be Friday, August 16, 2019 at Waldo Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to James E. Smith and the professionals of Waldo Funeral Home. You may sign the online guestbook at www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 15, 2019