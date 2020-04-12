|
|
Siegfried Odin Helm, 84, of Denison, Texas, passed away April 6, 2020.
He was born to parents, Franz and Elise Helm, June 2, 1935 in Nürnberg, Germany. He attended Behringersdorf School 1941 thru 1949. He graduated from Sabel School of Higher Learning in 1953. Came to the United States in 1954 to have a better life with his oldest sister and worked as a farmhand in Virginia. He went on to serve in the US Air Force for 4 years as a flight mechanic stationed at Perrin Field.
Siegfried met Patricia Mae Stone in 1956. They were married on December 7 1957 in Sherman, Texas. Together they raised 3 children: Phillip Kurt Helm, Karl Matthew Helm, and Heather Lea Helm. He worked for IBM in Sherman Texas in 1961. He retired after thirty years of service. He went on to work for Essential Enterprises until 2019 repairing typewriters. Siegfried enjoyed playing the piano. He had a fondness for trains; he created a G scale train system all through his house and yard. He spent many hours tending to his ducks and geese.
Siegfried is survived by son, Phillip Kurt Helm and wife Sue, adopted son, Karl Matthew Helm, adopted daughter, Heather Lea Helm, and two grandsons Phillip Franz Helm, and Jason Keith Helm.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Patricia Mae Helm.
The family has entrusted Fisher Funeral Home with the arrangements. There are no services planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Braveheart Animal Rescue.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 12, 2020