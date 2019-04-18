Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Silvie Fowler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Silvie Alvadeen Fowler


1960 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Silvie Alvadeen Fowler Obituary
Silvie Alvadeen Fowler, 58, died Sunday April 14, 2019 at The Terrace at Denison.
A memorial in her honor will be 10 a.m. Thursday, April 18, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 427 Woodard St, Denison with Pastor Don Perschall officiating.
She is survived by her daughter Joy Turner of Sherman and sons Johnathon Fowler of Sherman and Joey Fowler of Midland; eight grandchildren; and sisters Frankie Kirby of Cartwright, Okla. and Darla Carpenter of Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.