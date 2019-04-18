|
|
|
Silvie Alvadeen Fowler, 58, died Sunday April 14, 2019 at The Terrace at Denison.
A memorial in her honor will be 10 a.m. Thursday, April 18, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 427 Woodard St, Denison with Pastor Don Perschall officiating.
She is survived by her daughter Joy Turner of Sherman and sons Johnathon Fowler of Sherman and Joey Fowler of Midland; eight grandchildren; and sisters Frankie Kirby of Cartwright, Okla. and Darla Carpenter of Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More