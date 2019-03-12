|
Smokey 'Ruby' Hunnnicutt, 87, died Friday March 8, 2019 in Durant, Oklahoma.
A celebration of Smokey's life will be Thursday 2 p.m. March 14, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Mead, Oklahoma with Brother Randy Lewis officiating. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Holmes Coffey Murray Funeral Home, Durant, Oklahoma.
She is survived by daughters Brenda Rowland of Brown, Oklahoma, Susan Hunnicutt of Tulsa, Okla, and Kandy Hunnicutt of Mead, Okla; son Larry Hunnicutt of Colbert, Okla; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; and sister Glenda Stilwell of Malveron, Arkansas.
