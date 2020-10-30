Soloman Kinsley (Kenny) Miller Sr. was born on July 27, 1945 in Marion LA. Soloman went to be with the Lord on Oct 26, 2020.

He is survived by his loving wife Linda Gumm-Miller; his son James Lynn Doty and wife Brandy; daughter Cindy Holcombe and husband Gregory; daughter Kendra Larson and husband Andrew and son Soloman Miller Jr. He is also survived by his sisters Peggy Kirby; Pricilla Ramey and husband Jimmy; Dianne Miller; brother Johnnie Miller and wife Susan and sister-in-law Cynthia Tillett and husband Ricky. He also leaves behind 11 grand-children, 4 great-grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

He will be laid to rest on Saturday Oct 31 2020 at Cherry Mound Cemetery at 1:00 pm. If desired, flower arrangements will be gratefully accepted to American Funeral Home at 4312 W Crawford St, Denison, TX 75020.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

