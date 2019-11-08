|
Sonda Eddins, 80, of Calera, died Monday, November 4, 2019.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Rosehill Cemetery in Calera. Rodney Spraybury will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home n Durant.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; daughter, Debbie Cummings of Sherman; sisters, Brenda Jones of Calera, and Kay Estep of Checotah, Okla.; brother, Bobby Ledford of Calera; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 8, 2019