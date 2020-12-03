Soney Garth McCarley, age 91, of Bonham, TX, passed away at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, TX on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Soney was born on October 5, 1929 in Blue Ridge, TX to Gurtas McCarley & Maggie Sharp McCarley. In his former years, he worked as a barber and also he was a mail carrier for the Postal Service. He loved his country and served in the United States Army.

Left to cherish his memory is his daughters; Rene'e Elder, Lisa Bunch, his son; Stephen McCarley, sons-in-law; Bo Elder, Billy Bob Bunch and his daughter-in-law; Michelle McCarley, nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren, other extended family and friends.

The family is planning a service at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

