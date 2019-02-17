Spurgeon Randall 'Randy' Hickman, 67, passed away quietly with family members present on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in the comfort of his home.

Randy was born in Ft. Campbell, Kentucky on November 16, 1951 to Spurgeon 'Tiny' and Celestine 'Connie' Hickman. He married the mother of his children Lisa Baca on December 26, 1970. Always a daredevil at heart, he enjoyed exciting and sometimes dangerous activities. Going fast seemed to be in his blood as he loved tinkering with and racing cars and motorcycles.

Most importantly, he was very proud of his family and loved each in their own special way, creating unique and lasting bonds.

He graduated from Sherman High School in 1970. He went on to attend and graduate from Grayson County College in 1972 with an Associate of Applied Science Degree. In college, Randy competed in both state and national Chrysler/Plymouth Troubleshooting contests, his team winning 1st in state and 4th in the nation. He was very gifted, being both intellectually and mechanically inclined. He was a member of Mensa International High IQ Society, earned his private pilot license and even held a U.S. Patent.

He worked for Lincoln/Mercury and several years for Crookham and Vessels Co. and Oscar Mayer, all in the Sherman area. He spent the latter half of his career in Engineering as a CAD/CAM designer with Kimberly Clark in Paris, retiring from same.

Randy was preceded in death by his father, Spurgeon 'Tiny' Hickman, his mother, Celestine ''Connie' Gaynor and his brother Jackie Hickman. He is survived by his son Jared and his wife Christy Aleman Hickman of Sherman, his daughter Jennifer Pierce of Paris, his sister Phyllis and her husband Dale Littrell of Sherman, eleven grandchildren, one great-grandchild. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and many cousins.

He chose cremation in lieu of funeral services, one may honor him by conveying thoughtful respects through his Facebook page or online at www.rodenpryor.com /obituary/randy-hickman. Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 17, 2019