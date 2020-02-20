|
Stanley Auther Roberts, age 51, of Denison, TX, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at his residence. Stanley was born on June 4, 1968 in McAlester, OK to Maynard Roberts Sr & Peggy Lucille Huckabye Roberts. He was self-employed working as a welder.
He is survived by his father; Butch Roberts of Denison, TX, his son; Troy Roberts & wife Crystal of Denison, TX, siblings; Sonya Pellman & husband Tony of Denison, TX, Julie Kirby & husband Brian of Denison, TX, Maynard Roberts of Houston, TX, two grandchildren; Tyberius Arthur Roberts & Amelia Rose, many nieces & nephews, a host of friends.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 20, 2020