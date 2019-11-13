Home

Wheeler Mortuary
500 East 3rd Street
Portales, NM 88130
(505) 356-4455
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Stanley Paul "Stan" Graham


1948 - 2019
Stanley Paul "Stan" Graham Obituary
Funeral services for Stanley 'Stan' Paul Graham, 71, of Denison, TX will be held at 2 p.m., Thurs., Nov. 14, 2019 in the Wheeler Mortuary Chapel, 500 E. Third St, Portales, NM. Burial will
follow in the Portales Cemetery.
Stan was born Jan. 3, 1948 in Long Beach, CA, and died Nov. 8, 2019 at the Cancer Center of America in Tulsa, OK following a two year battle with cancer. Stan was employed for 25 years by the Motorola corporation in Fort Worth where he was the Maintenance Mgr. He was married to Donna Eminger in Albuquerque, NM on June 15, 1968. After several years away from the area, they moved to Denison in 2014.
He is survived by Donna, his wife of more than 51 years; his son and daughter-in-law, Brandon Paul and Amy Graham of North Richland Hills, TX; two grandchildren, Aiden and Kaelyn Graham; his brother, Larry (Donna) Graham of Joplin, MO; a nephew, Larry Paul (Kim) Graham and family of Fayetteville, NC; and a niece, Andrea (Jim) Gaither and family of Joplin, MO. He was preceded in death by both of his parents.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 13, 2019
