TOM BEAN–Stanley Wayne Pierce, age 74, of Tom Bean passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his home in Tom Bean.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Waldo Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.

