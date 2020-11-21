1/1
STANLEY WAYNE PIERCE
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share STANLEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOM BEAN–Stanley Wayne Pierce, age 74, of Tom Bean passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his home in Tom Bean.
He was born on August 9, 1946 the son of Maurice Dale and Helen Foster Pierce. After graduating Sherman High School, he began working at Johnson & Johnson where he met and married the love of his life, Patricia Morse on July 18, 1969. They have celebrated 51 years of marriage. Stanley was a 50-year member Mason and member of Travis Street Lodge.
He is survived by his wife Pat Pierce of Tom Bean, daughter, Pam Dodson of Whitewright and son Steve Pierce of Sherman, two grandchildren, Shelby Dodson of Tom Bean, Texas and Avery Dodson and wife Alexys of Bells, Texas, two great grandchildren, Audrey Dodson and Amy McClain. Stanley is also survived by several aunts, uncles and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dale Pierce.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Waldo Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to Heart to Heart Hospice.
You may sign the online register book at www.waldofuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Memorial service
02:00 PM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved