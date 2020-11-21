TOM BEAN–Stanley Wayne Pierce, age 74, of Tom Bean passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his home in Tom Bean.
He was born on August 9, 1946 the son of Maurice Dale and Helen Foster Pierce. After graduating Sherman High School, he began working at Johnson & Johnson where he met and married the love of his life, Patricia Morse on July 18, 1969. They have celebrated 51 years of marriage. Stanley was a 50-year member Mason and member of Travis Street Lodge.
He is survived by his wife Pat Pierce of Tom Bean, daughter, Pam Dodson of Whitewright and son Steve Pierce of Sherman, two grandchildren, Shelby Dodson of Tom Bean, Texas and Avery Dodson and wife Alexys of Bells, Texas, two great grandchildren, Audrey Dodson and Amy McClain. Stanley is also survived by several aunts, uncles and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dale Pierce.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Waldo Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to Heart to Heart Hospice.
