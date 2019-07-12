|
|
|
Stella M. Brooks, 94, of Bonham, died Wednesday, July, 10, 2019 in Bonham.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bradford Chapel AME Church in Bonham. Burial will be held at Gates Hill Cemetery in Bonham.
She is survived by her children, Benny Tatum of Norfolk, VA, Helen May of Bonham, Lonnell Brooks of Chicago, IL, Gloria Brooks of Dallas, James Brooks of San Diego, CA, Price Brooks of Arlington, Michael Brooks of Bonham, Margie Brooks of Sherman, Yvonne Adams (John) of Waco, and Carla Moore (Wilbur) of Lancaster; thirty four grandchildren; twenty six great-grandchildren; and twenty four great-great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 12, 2019