DALLAS–Stephanie F Coleman Age 66 formally of Denison left her earthly house and entered her eternal home Wednesday July 8, 2020 from her residence.A memorial service for family and close friends will be held July 18th 2020 at 1 o'clock p.m. In the Waldo Funeral Home Chapel – Sherman. Bro Welton Stoker of Parkview Church of Christ will Officiate."COVID-19 GUIDELINES WILL BE FOLLOWED"Arrangements have been entrusted to James E. Smith and the professionals of Waldo Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook at www.waldofuneralhome.com