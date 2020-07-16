1/1
STEPHANIE F. COLEMAN
DALLAS–Stephanie F Coleman Age 66 formally of Denison left her earthly house and entered her eternal home Wednesday July 8, 2020 from her residence.
A memorial service for family and close friends will be held July 18th 2020 at 1 o'clock p.m. In the Waldo Funeral Home Chapel – Sherman. Bro Welton Stoker of Parkview Church of Christ will Officiate.
"COVID-19 GUIDELINES WILL BE FOLLOWED"
Arrangements have been entrusted to James E. Smith and the professionals of Waldo Funeral Home.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Memorial service
01:00 PM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
Funeral services provided by
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Guest Book

