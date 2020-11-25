SHERMAN–Stephen Knight Pedigo was born to Fayrene Knight Pedigo and Edward Maurice Pedigo on September 20, 1943, and died on November 20, 2020, in Sherman, Texas. He attended Sherman schools and graduated in 1961. One of his favorite teachers was Mrs. McKinney in third grade. In high school, he was the band announcer for halftime performances at football games. Stephen was in the forensic league and won awards in poetry reading. He graduated from Texas A & M in 1965 with a degree in accounting. Stephen married Susan Ray Glazener on December 23, 1966. He obtained Master's in Business Administration from North Texas State University in 1967. He started his career as an accountant with Johnson & Johnson, in the Sherman plant, and continued to work with them for more than thirty years. In his retirement, he worked for H & R Block for several years, and then as a volunteer for AARP Tax Aide. He was a tax preparer and then became the local coordinator. Stephen enjoyed participating in the Christmas pageants at First Baptist Church of Sherman, where he was a faithful member. He enjoyed his family. He is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Susan, brother David (Sharon), sons Tom (Susanne) and Rus (Brandy), nieces and nephews, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church at 11:00 Wednesday morning, 11/25/20. In his memory, donations may be made to Preserving the Legacy at First Baptist Church of Sherman.
Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
