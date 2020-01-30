Home

Stephen (Doc) Lee Cook of Grayson County passed away January 8th at Fort Polk, Louisiana, age 76. A Celebration of Life Service With Pot Luck will be at Eisenhower State Park on February 1st at 1PM. Thomas Cook will Officiate.
He is survived by his siblings, Nancy Murphy of Frisco, Tx; Bruce Cook of Mukilteo, Wa and Kevin Cook of Loveland , Co.
His children Vickie Flores of Omaha, Ne and Thomas Lee Cook of Fort Polk, La. He has 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 30, 2020
