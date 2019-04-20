|
Stephen Mark Armstrong, 55, of Bonham, died Thursday. April 18, 2019 at his home in Bonham.
Funeral services will be 12 p.m. Monday, April 22 at Randolph Lindsey Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. April 22 at Cooper Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham. Arrangements are under the direction of Cooper Sorrells Funeral Home.
He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Armstrong; son Jeremy Armstrong; brothers, James Michael, Keith Edward, and Kenneth Neal Armstrong; sisters, Carla Marie Johnson, and Carol Christina Deets.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 20, 2019
