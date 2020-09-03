Services for Stephen Michael O'Bar will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Lighthouse Church in Denison, Texas with pastor Raymond England officiating.

Stephen was born on October 26, 1961 in Denison and died on August 27, 2020 in Sherman, Texas.

Stephen is survived by his sons, Eric Larson and Stephen Trey O'Bar, daughter Lynsie O'Bar, sister Debbie O'Bar, and many friends.

Services are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home.

