Stephen Michael O'Bar, 58, of Sherman, went to be with the Lord on August 27, 2020.

Steve was born in Denison, Texas on October 26, 1961 to George and Peggy O'Bar. He graduated from Denison High School. After high school, he proudly served his country in the Navy, traveling all over the world. In February of 1984, he married Debbie Larsen (nee Shaw) in Denison. He had a long career as an engineer in the IT field. He loved computers and enjoyed tinkering, incessantly curious with how everything worked.

Nothing was more important to Steve than his family, except for maybe his dog, Punkin. He never met a stranger and would give the shirt off of his back if he saw someone in need. He was a mentor to many, professionally and spiritually. He had a passion for people and for The Word, and an answer for any problem one might have. His sense of humor was legendary, and his laughter contagious. Steve could always find the positive even in the worst of circumstances.

He is preceded in death by his father, George O'Bar, and his nephew Jeremy O'Bar.

Steve is survived by his beloved children Trey O'Bar and wife Amy of Plano, Eric Larsen and wife Joey of Mansfield, and Lynsie O'Bar of McKinney; his former wife Debbie Kay O'Bar; his brothers Terry and DeWayne O'Bar; his sister Debbie Lynn O'Bar; his mother Peggy O'Bar; his grandchildren Kade, Evan, Elan, Erica, Luke, Will, Jack and Carter; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

We will be celebrating Steve's life at 10am, September 5, 2020, at Trinity Lighthouse Church in Denison, Texas. Arrangements are by Dannel Funeral Home.

Steve's family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to family, friends, Trinity Lighthouse Church, Pastor Raymond England, Sherman Fire Rescue and Police, and the staff of Dannel Funeral home.

