Steve Earl Elliott, 71, of Sherman, passed away at his home on July 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife, Patricia and his family. There will be a memorial service to celebrate Steve's life on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Dannel Funeral Home. Brother Raymond England will officiate.
Steve was born on March 6, 1948 to Barney and Marjorie Elliott in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. When he graduated from high school, Steve enlisted in the Army and went off to Vietnam. After returning to the states, he married the love of his life, Patricia Runnels on January 22, 1977. Steve loved to fish and could sit for hours fishing. He was assistant manager and manager of Wyatt's Cafeteria in Sherman, Denton, and Greenville. He retired in 2014 and enjoyed spending time with veterans talking and having coffee. He loved to serve people.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents and Gerry Runnels. He is survived by his wife, Pat; daughter, Kim Neighbors; sister, Maxine Thomas; brother, Perry Elliott; sister, Barbara Williams and husband Mike, sister Amanda and Daniel Pepe; 9 grandchildren; 9 nephews; and 5 nieces.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 9, 2019