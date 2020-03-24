|
|
The Lord called Jan Steven "Steve" Hutchison, 78, of Denison, to eternal life, Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Denison, Texas.
Mr. Hutchison was born December 19, 1941 in Washington, D.C. the son of Forrest Max and Roberta Jean (Sturdivant) Hutchison. He married Barbara Duff in 1977 in Twinbrook, Maryland, after 35 years of marriage, he mourned her passing in 2013. Four years ago, he met and married, Judy Bolen, whom he loved and adored. For 17 years, he was a homicide detective for Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland. Steve was a very unique and incredible man. He was an avid Civil War collector and historian, horse enthusiast, and hunter. For several years, he went to Grayson County schools history classes, in uniform to share the history and his Civil War collection with the students. Steve was a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, a free Mason, and member of Parkside Baptist Church. The great joys of his life were his family, and dear friends. Although his passing leaves a void in all of our lives, he will live on forever in our hearts.
Steve leaves behind in beloved family, wife, Judy Hutchison of Denison, TX; grandsons, Eric Hutchison of North Augusta, SC; Jacob Hutchison of Hagerstown, MD; granddaughter, Elizabeth Winebrenner of Fairfax, PA; step daughter, Debbie McFee of Hampton, VA; step son, Doug McFee of Las Vegas, NV; grandchildren, Mason McFee, Mallory Christenson and six grandchildren; brother, David Hutchison of Mt. Airy, MD; sisters, Kathy Sutphin of Manchester, MD and Dede Hill of Ft. Worth, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Barbara, sons, Scott Hutchison, Steven Hutchison, daughter, Lynne Hutchison, and brother, Bobby Hutchison.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at West Hill Cemetery due to the Coronavirus. There will be viewing from 9 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home. A Memorial Celebration for Steve will be held in December.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.co
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 24, 2020