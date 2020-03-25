|
|
|
Jan Steven "Steve" Hutchison, 78, of Denison, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Denison, Texas.
Steve is survived by his family, wife, Judy Hutchison of Denison, TX; three grandchildren; step daughter, Debbie McFee of Hampton, VA; step son, Doug McFee of Las Vegas, NV; two step grandchildren and six great grandchildren brother, David Hutchison of Mt. Airy, MD; sisters, Kathy Sutphin of Manchester, MD and Dede Hill of Ft. Worth, TX.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at West Hill Cemetery due to the Coronavirus. A Memorial Celebration for Steve will be held in December.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 25, 2020