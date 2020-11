Or Copy this URL to Share

BONHAM–Steve Allen Jones, age 73, of Windom, TX was born on September 14, 1947 in Big Spring, TX to Albert John and Dolly (Zook) Jones. He passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center Denison, TX. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Steve is survived by wife, Sarah Jones; son, Albert Jones; son, Kelly Allen Jones; daughter, Jannifer Rena Jones; 7 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren, brother, Vernon Jones; sister, Elizabeth Wise; sister, and Lilly Jones Teal.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store