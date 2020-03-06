|
BELLS–Steven Michael Whitmire, age 44, passed away, with his family at his side, in Bells, Texas on March 4, 2020. A memorial service will be held at Legacy Bible Church in Denison, on Saturday, March 7 at 2:00 pm. Family visitation will be held at the church prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 p.m., under arrangement with Waldo Funeral Home. The services will be led by Rayden Whitmire, Steve's cousin.
Steve was born July 30, 1975, in Durant, Oklahoma to Mike and Karen Whitmire. He attended school at S&S. He is survived by his wife, Tonda Whitmire; parents Mike and Karen Whitmire, sister Tracy Moats, brothers and sisters in law, Lam and Thai Pham, and Phuc and Faith Pham, grandmother Priscilla Whitmire and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and extended family.
In addition to his large family, Steve is survived by his chosen family and brothers with the Survivors Motorcycle Club. Steve worked diligently with the Survivors to spread the joy of sobriety and the enduring gift of God's love and forgiveness. One of his favorite sayings was: "We can truly only keep what we have by giving it away." His love was far-reaching and enduring and will carry on through the people that Steve has touched for years to come.
Burial will be at Little Jordan Cemetery in Savoy, Texas, immediately following the memorial service with Joseph "MOJO" Mueller, Chris "CLEM" Angelikis , Mark Seymore, Troy "WHEELS" Kopel, Rex "NOT'CHO" Alexander, Stephen Baird, David "CASPER" Ball, and Lee "SNIDELY" McNeese serving as pallbearers. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 6, 2020