Steve Wayne Whaley, 68, of Whitesboro, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Just Like Home in Whitesboro.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Just Like Home. Chaplain Scott Lowery will officiate. A flag will be presented to Billy Teague in honor of Mr. Whaley being retired from the U.S. Air Force. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
He is survived by his daughter, Brandi Whaley of Dallas; and many friends.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 26, 2019
